Goodbye Grey Wolf

Jake Marsh, 96th Operations Group, performs a preflight check on the MH-139A Grey Wolf’s rotors June 27, 2024 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The subsequent flight marked the last MH-139A to leave Eglin after approximately four years of developmental testing with the 413th Flight Test Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)

