Jake Marsh, 96th Operations Group, performs a preflight check on the MH-139A Grey Wolf’s rotors June 27, 2024 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The subsequent flight marked the last MH-139A to leave Eglin after approximately four years of developmental testing with the 413th Flight Test Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2024 22:26
|Photo ID:
|8510203
|VIRIN:
|240627-F-OC707-5003
|Resolution:
|3000x1937
|Size:
|3.93 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Goodbye Grey Wolf [Image 8 of 8], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT