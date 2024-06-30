7th Fleet Band Performs at Mabprachun School

240701-N-FA353-1007 PATTAYA, Thailand (July 1, 2024) Musician 2nd Class Kyndra Sisayaket, from Pasco, Washington, assigned to the U.S. 7th Fleet Band “Shiokaze Woodwind Ensemble” hugs school children from Mabprachun School after a performance in Pattaya, Thailand, July 1, 2024. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Belen Saldana)

