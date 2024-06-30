Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    7th Fleet Band Performs at Mabprachun School [Image 2 of 5]

    7th Fleet Band Performs at Mabprachun School

    THAILAND

    07.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Belen Saldana 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    240701-N-FA353-1002 PATTAYA, Thailand (July 1, 2024) Musician 2nd Class Kyndra Sisayaket, from Pasco, Washington, assigned to the U.S. 7th Fleet Band “Shiokaze Woodwind Ensemble” speaks to school children from Mabprachun School in Pattaya, Thailand, July 1, 2024. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Belen Saldana)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 22:16
    Photo ID: 8510170
    VIRIN: 240701-N-FA353-1002
    Resolution: 6214x4143
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: TH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th Fleet Band Performs at Mabprachun School [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    7th Fleet Band Performs at Mabprachun School
    7th Fleet Band Performs at Mabprachun School
    7th Fleet Band Performs at Mabprachun School
    7th Fleet Band Performs at Mabprachun School
    7th Fleet Band Performs at Mabprachun School

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Thailand
    C7F Band
    Summer Patrol

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT