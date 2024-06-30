7th Fleet Band Performs at Mabprachun School

240701-N-FA353-1004 PATTAYA, Thailand (July 1, 2024) School children from Mabprachun School cheer during a performance by members of the U.S. 7th Fleet Band “Shiokaze Woodwind Ensemble” in Pattaya, Thailand, July 1, 2024. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Belen Saldana)

