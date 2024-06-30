240701-N-FA353-1004 PATTAYA, Thailand (July 1, 2024) School children from Mabprachun School cheer during a performance by members of the U.S. 7th Fleet Band “Shiokaze Woodwind Ensemble” in Pattaya, Thailand, July 1, 2024. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Belen Saldana)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2024 22:16
|Photo ID:
|8510171
|VIRIN:
|240701-N-FA353-1004
|Resolution:
|5985x3990
|Size:
|1.47 MB
|Location:
|TH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 7th Fleet Band Performs at Mabprachun School [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
