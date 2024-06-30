3d LAR Combat Raid during MEUEX

U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit receive a water resupply during a simulated combat raid at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, June 27, 2024. Marines of 3d LAR refine road security tactics by setting up choke points and utilizing radio communication. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peter J. Eilen)

Date Taken: 06.27.2024
Location: CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP