3d LAR Combat Raid during MEUEX

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Christian Tarvin, a light armored reconnaissance crewman with 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares a radio for effective transmissions during a simulated raid on Combat Town at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, June 26, 2024. Marines of 3d LAR refine road security tactics by setting up choke points and utilizing radio communication. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. Tarvin is a native of Kansas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peter J. Eilen)

