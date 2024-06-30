Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d LAR Combat Raid during MEUEX [Image 7 of 9]

    3d LAR Combat Raid during MEUEX

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.26.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peter Eilen 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, advance in light armored vehicle-25s during a simulated raid on Combat Town at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, June 26, 2024. Marines of 3d LAR refine road security tactics by setting up choke points and utilizing radio communication. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peter J. Eilen)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 20:30
    Photo ID: 8509897
    VIRIN: 240626-M-CI305-1082
    Resolution: 5189x3459
    Size: 16.62 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, 3d LAR Combat Raid during MEUEX [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Peter Eilen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    USMC
    31st MEU
    Camp Hansen
    Camp Schwab
    3d LAR

