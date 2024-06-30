Generating Hawgs

Maintenance Airmen from the 124th Maintenance Group generate A-10 Thunderbolt IIs at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, June 4, 2024. The aircraft generation is in support of a weapons system evaluation program that is taking place at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

