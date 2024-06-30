Idaho maintainers supply iron to the fight

The 124th Maintenance Group prepared more than 12 A-10 Thunderbolt II’s assigned to the 124th Fighter Wing, Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, from May 31-June 5, 2024.



The aircraft, pilots, maintainers and support Airmen are headed to a weapons system evaluation program event at Hill Air Force Base, Utah.



“The 124th Maintenance Group has been exercising aircraft generation,” said Lt. Col. Scott Walker, the 124th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander. “If we ever get the call – our mission requires us to generate aircraft within an allotted time frame.”



Aircraft generation is critical to supporting a combatant commander’s mission requirements, especially in a near-peer conflict.



“We perform the same process when we deploy,” said MSgt. Kyle Walker, the 124th AMXS production superintendent. “Recognizing deficiencies and building muscle memory will enhance our capability at home and abroad.”



Lt. Col. Walker went on to say, “You’ve heard the adage ‘practice how you play; train how you fight’ – aircraft generation is exactly what we would do if tasked to participate in a near-peer conflict. Exercising this process continues to prepare us by making us more proficient and effective.”



Having a focused training event to support, like WSEP, allows the wing to prepare for combat and build a cohesive team.



“This is a great opportunity for all of us to work as a team and get our hands dirty,” said MSgt. Walker.



Not only does this build cohesion, but it also brings pride to the maintenance Airmen.



“This is the pinnacle of what a maintainer does,” said Lt. Col. Walker. “To provide combat coded aircraft to the 190th Fighter Squadron for them to ‘do what they do best’ – bring lethality to our adversaries.”



Generating lethal aircraft to pilots takes teamwork, and each Airman has a critical role.



“Every maintainer and pilot engaged at all levels and were the cornerstone of our overall success,” said Lt. Col. Walker. “We’ve laid a solid foundation for our future taskings, exercises, and inspections and will continue to fine tune our processes, which will only make us better.”

