    Generating Hawgs [Image 3 of 7]

    Generating Hawgs

    BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Allmaras 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Maintenance Airmen from the 124th Maintenance Group generate A-10 Thunderbolt IIs at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, June 4, 2024. The aircraft generation is in support of a weapons system evaluation program that is taking place at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 18:07
    Photo ID: 8509716
    VIRIN: 240604-Z-IM874-2017
    Resolution: 6009x3380
    Size: 8.81 MB
    Location: BOISE, IDAHO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    124th Fighter Wing
    Idaho Air National Guard
    WSEP generation

