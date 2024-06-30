Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Bomb Wing Assumption of the Stole Ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    2nd Bomb Wing Assumption of the Stole Ceremony

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Col. Michael Maginness, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, left, hands the crook to Chaplain Maj. Thomass Webb, right, 2D BW chaplain, at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., July 1, 2024. The crook signifies that the chaplain’s work towards Airmen resilience is never done. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 17:24
    Photo ID: 8509619
    VIRIN: 240701-F-IM610-1033
    Resolution: 3041x2023
    Size: 4.33 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Bomb Wing Assumption of the Stole Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Aaron Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Barksdale
    Chaplain Corps
    Stole Assumption

