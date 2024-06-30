Col. Michael Maginness, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, left, and Chaplain Col. Julian Gaither, major command chaplain, right, drapes the stole on Chaplain Maj. Thomas Webb, center, 2D BW chaplain, as part of an assumption of the stole ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., July 1, 2024. The stole has a patch of the 2BW and the Air Force Chaplain Corps Shield, each representing his responsibility to the Airmen and families of the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2024 17:24
|Photo ID:
|8509618
|VIRIN:
|240701-F-IM610-1014
|Resolution:
|2786x1854
|Size:
|4.49 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd Bomb Wing Assumption of the Stole Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Aaron Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT