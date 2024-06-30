Col. Michael Maginness, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, left, and Chaplain Col. Julian Gaither, major command chaplain, right, drapes the stole on Chaplain Maj. Thomas Webb, center, 2D BW chaplain, as part of an assumption of the stole ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., July 1, 2024. The stole has a patch of the 2BW and the Air Force Chaplain Corps Shield, each representing his responsibility to the Airmen and families of the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)

Date Taken: 07.01.2024
This work, 2nd Bomb Wing Assumption of the Stole Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Aaron Hill