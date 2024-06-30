Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Bomb Wing Assumption of the Stole Ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

    2nd Bomb Wing Assumption of the Stole Ceremony

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Col. Michael Maginness, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, left, and Chaplain Col. Julian Gaither, major command chaplain, right, drapes the stole on Chaplain Maj. Thomas Webb, center, 2D BW chaplain, as part of an assumption of the stole ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., July 1, 2024. The stole has a patch of the 2BW and the Air Force Chaplain Corps Shield, each representing his responsibility to the Airmen and families of the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 17:24
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Bomb Wing Assumption of the Stole Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Aaron Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Barksdale
    Chaplain Corps
    Stole Assumption

