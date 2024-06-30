Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Finni Flight [Image 4 of 5]

    Finni Flight

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos 

    355th Wing

    Airmen from the 563rd Rescue Group sit on the back of an HC-130J Combat King II aircraft at the Grand Canyon National Park, Ariz., May 23, 2024. The crew flew over the Grand Canyon during the finni flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 14:17
    Photo ID: 8509214
    VIRIN: 240523-F-KQ087-1338
    Resolution: 3356x2098
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

