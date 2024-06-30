Airmen from the 563rd Rescue Group jump out of an HC-130J Combat King II aircraft during a finni flight at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., May 23, 2024. The finni flight is a tradition that marks a member's departure from a unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)
