Airmen from the 563rd Rescue Group and base leadership pose in front of an HC-130J Combat King II aircraft at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., May 23, 2024. They took a group photo before departing for a finni flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2024 14:17
|Photo ID:
|8509201
|VIRIN:
|240523-F-KQ087-1057
|Resolution:
|5060x3367
|Size:
|2.98 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Finni Flight [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
