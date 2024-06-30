Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Finni Flight [Image 1 of 5]

    Finni Flight

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos 

    355th Wing

    Airmen from the 563rd Rescue Group and base leadership pose in front of an HC-130J Combat King II aircraft at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., May 23, 2024. They took a group photo before departing for a finni flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 14:17
    Photo ID: 8509201
    VIRIN: 240523-F-KQ087-1057
    Resolution: 5060x3367
    Size: 2.98 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Finni Flight [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Finni Flight
    Finni Flight
    Finni Flight
    Finni Flight
    Finni Flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT