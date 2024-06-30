U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Bret Daugherty, former adjutant general of the state of Washington, delivers remarks following his retirement ceremony at Camp Murray, Wash., June 29, 2024. Daugherty retired after 44 years of military service, including nine years on active duty as an attack helicopter pilot and 12 years as adjutant general and director of the Washington Military Department. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2024 14:03
|Photo ID:
|8509199
|VIRIN:
|240629-Z-YS961-9781
|Resolution:
|4772x3181
|Size:
|3.29 MB
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Washington state adjutant general relinquishes command, retires after 44 years of service [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT