    Washington state adjutant general relinquishes command, retires after 44 years of service [Image 7 of 8]

    Washington state adjutant general relinquishes command, retires after 44 years of service

    CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon    

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Bret Daugherty, former adjutant general of the state of Washington, delivers remarks following his retirement ceremony at Camp Murray, Wash., June 29, 2024. Daugherty retired after 44 years of military service, including nine years on active duty as an attack helicopter pilot and 12 years as adjutant general and director of the Washington Military Department. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 14:03
    Photo ID: 8509199
    VIRIN: 240629-Z-YS961-9781
    Resolution: 4772x3181
    Size: 3.29 MB
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Washington state adjutant general relinquishes command, retires after 44 years of service [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Washington state adjutant general relinquishes command, retires after 44 years of service
    Adjutant General
    Washington
    National Guard
    retirement
    camp murray
    Maj. Gen. Bret Daugherty

