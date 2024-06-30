Washington state adjutant general relinquishes command, retires after 44 years of service

The family of U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Bret Daugherty, former adjutant general of the state of Washington, are recognized for their years of love and support during his retirement ceremony at Camp Murray, Wash., June 29, 2024. Daugherty retired after 44 years of military service, including nine years on active duty as an attack helicopter pilot and 12 years as adjutant general and director of the Washington Military Department. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon)

