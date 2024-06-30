Newport News, VA (June 28, 2024) – Sailors from aircraft carrier Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) and Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) receive a safety brief before taking part in the “Battle of the Yard” Sports Day at Huntington Hall track and field. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at the Huntington Ingalls Industries Newport News Shipyard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dean M. Cates)
