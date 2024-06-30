Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "Battle of the Yards" [Image 8 of 8]

    &quot;Battle of the Yards&quot;

    UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dean Cates 

    PCU JOHN F. KENNEDY

    Newport News, VA (June 28, 2024) – Sailors from aircraft carrier Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) and Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) receive a safety brief before taking part in the “Battle of the Yard” Sports Day at Huntington Hall track and field. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at the Huntington Ingalls Industries Newport News Shipyard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dean M. Cates)

