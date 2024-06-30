Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    06.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dean Cates 

    PCU JOHN F. KENNEDY

    Newport News, VA (June 28, 2024) – Sailors from aircraft carrier Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) and Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) play beach volleyball during the “Battle of the Yard” Sports Day at Huntington Hall track and field. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at the Huntington Ingalls Industries Newport News Shipyard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dean M. Cates)

    VIRIN: 240628-N-RG587-1100
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "Battle of the Yards" [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Dean Cates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

