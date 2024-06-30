Newport News, VA (June 28, 2024) – Sailors from aircraft carrier Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) and Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) play beach volleyball during the “Battle of the Yard” Sports Day at Huntington Hall track and field. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at the Huntington Ingalls Industries Newport News Shipyard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dean M. Cates)

