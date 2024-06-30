Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Uruguay Purchases USMC Stock Vehicles [Image 3 of 4]

    Uruguay Purchases USMC Stock Vehicles

    BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2024

    Photo by Vanessa Schell 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    Delegates from the National Army of Uruguay visit Production Plant Barstow, Marine Depot Maintenance Command, as part of the Foreign Military Sales program, to perform joint visual inspections of medium tactical vehicle replacements, June 11 to 14. (United States Marine Corps photo by Betty Jackson, command support at Production Plant Barstow, Marine Depot Maintenance Command)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 12:16
    Photo ID: 8508970
    VIRIN: 240611-O-YP097-8105
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.48 MB
    Location: BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Uruguay Purchases USMC Stock Vehicles [Image 4 of 4], by Vanessa Schell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Uruguay Purchases USMC Stock Vehicles
    Uruguay Purchases USMC Stock Vehicles
    Uruguay Purchases USMC Stock Vehicles
    Uruguay Purchases USMC Stock Vehicles

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Uruguay Purchases USMC Stock Vehicles

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    usmc
    foreign military sales
    mclb barstow
    joint visual inspections
    mtvrs
    national army of uruguay

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT