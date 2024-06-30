Uruguay Purchases USMC Stock Vehicles

Photo By Vanessa Schell | Delegates from the National Army of Uruguay visit Production Plant Barstow, Marine...... read more read more Photo By Vanessa Schell | Delegates from the National Army of Uruguay visit Production Plant Barstow, Marine Depot Maintenance Command, as part of the Foreign Military Sales program, to perform joint visual inspections of medium tactical vehicle replacements, June 11 to 14. (United States Marine Corps photo by Betty Jackson, command support at Production Plant Barstow, Marine Depot Maintenance Command) see less | View Image Page

Delegates from the National Army of Uruguay visited Production Plant Barstow, Marine Depot Maintenance Command at the Yermo Annex of Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, June 11 to 14.



The purpose of the visit was to conduct joint visual inspections of medium tactical vehicle replacements that are no longer in use by the United States Marine Corps located at MCLB Barstow, as stated by Betty Jackson, command support at PPB, MDMC. The MTVRs are all-terrain cargo vehicles typically used by the Department of the Navy and the USMC.



The delegates selected 60 MTVRs and established a scope of work for PPB, MDMC to “provide field level repairs to the MTVRs and bring them to a mission capable status,” said Gregory Reynolds, logistics for Foreign Military Sales, of Marine Corps Systems Command - International Programs Office, supporting U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and U.S. Southern Command areas of responsibility.



The National Army of Uruguay had also previously sent delegates in July 2023 to inspect mine-resistant, ambush-protected all-terrain vehicles. Those M-ATVs are slightly smaller and lighter than previous MRAPs but have improved mobility and are widely used by all branches of the armed forces.



“[PPB, MDMC’s] involvement in this project will serve to enhance the skill set of the artisans working with these vehicles, thereby promoting professional development within the organization. Moreover, the acquisition of M-ATVs reinforces PPB's capabilities in handling this specific platform, positioning them to retain expertise in this area. The increased workload resulting from the procurement will generate additional direct labor hours for execution at the plant, further enhancing production capacity and operational effectiveness,” said Paul Niemeyer, project officer at PPB, MDMC, after the visit in 2023.



David Merica, industrial engineer technician from the Operations Division of PPB, MDMC explained that they are currently working on the M-ATVs that were selected for repair.



“Uruguay inspected 36 M-ATVs and out of those we have inducted the first six to begin working on them. We are performing the annual service to each M-ATV and other items that were annotated on the JVIs last July,” said Merica.



The MTVRs selected during this most recent visit will begin their repairs in fiscal year 2025. “Our relationship with the National Army of Uruguay is strong,” concluded Reynolds.



This National Army of Uruguay visit was supported by personnel and staff from MDMC PPB, 1st Force Storage Battalion, the Navy International Program Office and Marine Corps Systems Command International Programs Office for USINDOPACOM and SOUTHCOM.