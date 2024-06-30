Uruguay Purchases USMC Stock Vehicles

Delegates from the National Army of Uruguay visit Production Plant Barstow, Marine Depot Maintenance Command, as part of the Foreign Military Sales program, to perform joint visual inspections of medium tactical vehicle replacements, June 11 to 14. (United States Marine Corps photo by Betty Jackson, command support at Production Plant Barstow, Marine Depot Maintenance Command)

