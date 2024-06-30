Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Magneto-Electric Machine [Image 3 of 4]

    Magneto-Electric Machine

    UNITED STATES

    05.27.2024

    Photo by Ian Herbst 

    National Museum of Health and Medicine

    This Davis & Kidder’s Patent Magneto-Electric Machine for Nervous Diseases was patented by Ari Davis in 1854. The hand-cranked device generated an electric current that, when administered to the patient, was purported to improve symptoms of nervous diseases, cholera, consumption (tuberculosis), diabetes, genital debility, delirium, dyspepsia, bronchitis, barrenness, impotence, constipation, fever, and amnesia. Although these devices were frequently associated with quackery, the use of electricity as a temporary treatment for pain (transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation) remains a common treatment in physical therapy. [M-717.00020] (Disclosure: This image has been cropped to emphasize the subject.) (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 10:37
    Photo ID: 8508647
    VIRIN: 240528-D-TY520-1003
    Resolution: 2500x1667
    Size: 3.36 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Magneto-Electric Machine [Image 4 of 4], by Ian Herbst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bioelectric Wound Dressing, ca. 2010
    Magneto-Electric Machine
    Magneto-Electric Machine
    Magneto-Electric Machine

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    davis
    kidder
    nervous
    magneto-electric machine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT