    Bioelectric Wound Dressing, ca. 2010 [Image 1 of 4]

    Bioelectric Wound Dressing, ca. 2010

    UNITED STATES

    05.27.2024

    Photo by Ian Herbst 

    National Museum of Health and Medicine

    This 7 Day Wound Bandage is a bioelectric wound dressing, ca. 2010. This dressing harnesses naturally occurring electricity within the human body to facilitate healing. As long as the dressing is kept moist, the dressing generates a microcurrent that reduces infection. The package features instructions for use that include an illustration of the dressing's metal dots that are used to enhance the skin's bioelectricity. [2010.0023.1] (Disclosure: This image has been cropped to emphasize the subject.) (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst.)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 10:37
    Location: US
