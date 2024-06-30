This 7 Day Wound Bandage is a bioelectric wound dressing, ca. 2010. This dressing harnesses naturally occurring electricity within the human body to facilitate healing. As long as the dressing is kept moist, the dressing generates a microcurrent that reduces infection. The package features instructions for use that include an illustration of the dressing's metal dots that are used to enhance the skin's bioelectricity. [2010.0023.1] (Disclosure: This image has been cropped to emphasize the subject.) (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst.)

