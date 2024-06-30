This Davis & Kidder’s Patent Magneto-Electric Machine for Nervous Diseases was patented by Ari Davis in 1854. The hand-cranked device generated an electric current that, when administered to the patient, was purported to improve symptoms of nervous diseases, cholera, consumption (tuberculosis), diabetes, genital debility, delirium, dyspepsia, bronchitis, barrenness, impotence, constipation, fever, and amnesia. Although these devices were frequently associated with quackery, the use of electricity as a temporary treatment for pain (transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation) remains a common treatment in physical therapy. [M-717.00020] (Disclosure: This image has been cropped to emphasize the subject.) (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst.)

