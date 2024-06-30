Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Beaufort gives home many Navy Reservists participating in their Flex Drill time this summer. Their time at this command can range from 2 weeks to 29 days at Navy Medicine and Training Unit aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, Beaufort S.C.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2024 Date Posted: 07.01.2024 08:45 Photo ID: 8508397 VIRIN: 240701-N-CQ135-7705 Resolution: 2100x1170 Size: 669.2 KB Location: BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Reservist Drill at NMRTC Beaufort Parris Island Branch Medical Clinic [Image 3 of 3], by Lindsay Schreiber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.