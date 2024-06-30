Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Beaufort gives home many Navy Reservists participating in their Flex Drill time this summer. Their time at this command can range from 2 weeks to 29 days at Navy Medicine and Training Unit aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, Beaufort S.C. Pictured is their orientation brief with CDR Lynn, Officer in Charge.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2024 Date Posted: 07.01.2024 08:45 Photo ID: 8508396 VIRIN: 240701-N-CQ135-6053 Resolution: 1837x1394 Size: 445.38 KB Location: BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Reservist Drill at NMRTC Parris Island Medical Branch Clinic [Image 3 of 3], by Lindsay Schreiber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.