    Reservist Drill at NMRTC Parris Island Medical Branch Clinic [Image 2 of 3]

    Reservist Drill at NMRTC Parris Island Medical Branch Clinic

    BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2024

    Photo by Lindsay Schreiber 

    Naval Hospital Beaufort

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Beaufort gives home many Navy Reservists participating in their Flex Drill time this summer. Their time at this command can range from 2 weeks to 29 days at Navy Medicine and Training Unit aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, Beaufort S.C. Pictured is their orientation brief with CDR Lynn, Officer in Charge.

