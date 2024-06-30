Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Beaufort gives home to many Navy Reservists participating in their Flex Drill time this summer. Their time at this command can range from 2 weeks to 29 days at Navy Medicine and Training Unit aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, Beaufort S.C. Thier initial orientation with CDR Lynn, Officer in Charge, is pictured.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2024 08:45
|Photo ID:
|8508395
|VIRIN:
|240701-N-CQ135-8304
|Resolution:
|2100x1390
|Size:
|499.05 KB
|Location:
|BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Reservist Drill at NMRTC Beaufort Parris Island Branch Clinic [Image 3 of 3], by Lindsay Schreiber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT