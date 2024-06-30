Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Bahrain visits Bahrain Animal Rescue Centre [Image 7 of 7]

    NSA Bahrain visits Bahrain Animal Rescue Centre

    HAMALA, BAHRAIN

    06.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Macadam Weissman 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Bahrain

    240628-N-AC117-1076 Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain Sailors shovel dirt into wheelbarrows at Bahrain Animal Rescue Centre during a Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain Community Relations event, June 28, 2024. Activities included dog walking, leveling terrain, and building cat towers from wood pallets donated by NSA Bahrain's Environmental Department. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of the Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class MacAdam Kane Weissman)

    This work, NSA Bahrain visits Bahrain Animal Rescue Centre [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Macadam Weissman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bahrain
    CNIC
    NSA Bahrain
    COMREL
    animal shelter
    EURAFSWA

