Sailors assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain and personnel from the Environmental Department visited the Bahrain Animal Rescue Centre (BARC) in Hamala, Bahrain, June 28.



The visit, as part of NSA Bahrain's Community Relations (COMREL) program, created an opportunity for Sailors and NSA departments to come together and offer assistance to BARC, one of the largest no-kill shelters in the Kingdom of Bahrain, by building cat climbing towers from wood pallets provided by the NSA Bahrain Environmental Department and power tools provided by the Public Works Department. The Sailors also participated in other volunteer activities including walking the dogs, playing with the cats and leveling terrain around the facility.



“It was so nice to see the shelter bustling with people helping and most of all, doing the ‘not so glamorous but very important’ tasks.” said Ms. Soha, one of the volunteers running the shelter.



The initiative was a chance for the Sailors to keep with good stewardship of the community and reinforced overall morale by creating direct interaction with the animals and cats providing comfort, companionship and sense of normalcy to the Sailors.



“The experience was great,” said Hull Technician 1st Class Marcos Marmolejo, one of the Sailors visiting the Centre. “It combined two of my favorite activities: volunteering and playing with dogs - especially Victor, the pitbull I walked.”



BARC houses more than 150 cats and 300 dogs including some who are in foster care with a mission to save local dogs and cats that are victims of abuse, abandonment or homelessness. Aside from weekly volunteer opportunities, the shelter works with international rescue organizations on rehoming rescues abroad. Ms. Mashael, one of the shelter's key volunteers shared her gratitude towards NSA Bahrain’s initiative to visit and support the centre.



“We are always looking for volunteers to walk the dogs and become flight buddies to our rescued animals,” said Mashael. “Having some Sailors today offer to volunteer and transport them to a loving home and family that awaits them outside the Kingdom adds so much to the animal rescue efforts in Bahrain.”



If you’d like to find out more about how you can support the animals, go to: visitbarc.com



NSA Bahrain's mission is to support U.S. and coalition maritime operations throughout the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations by providing security for ships, aircraft and ten ants on board NSA Bahrain and assigned detachments. NSA Bahrain provides efficient and effective shore services to sustain the fleet, enable the fighter and support the family with honor, courage and commitment.

