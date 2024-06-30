NSA Bahrain visits Bahrain Animal Rescue Centre

240628-N-AC117-1089 Master-at-Arms 1st Class Emerson Exilus, from Jacksonville, Florida, uses a crowbar to tear apart wood pallets at the Bahrain Animal Rescue Centre during a Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain Community Relations event, June 28, 2024. Activities included dog walking, leveling terrain, and building cat towers from wood pallets donated by NSA Bahrain's Environmental Department. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of the Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class MacAdam Kane Weissman)

