Royal Thai Army Chief of Defense Forces visits C7F

240630-N-WM182-1226 LAEM CHABANG, Thailand (June 30, 2024) Royal Thai Armed Forces Chief of Defense Forces Gen. Songwit Noonpackdee, poses for a picture with Royal Thai Navy Cadets aboard the 7th Fleet flagship, USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) during a scheduled port visit June 30. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)

