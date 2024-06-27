Royal Thai Army Chief of Defense Forces visits C7F

240630-N-WM182-1140 LAEM CHABANG, Thailand (June 30, 2024) Royal Thai Armed Forces Chief of Defense Forces Gen. Songwit Noonpackdee, and Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, exchange challenge coins aboard the 7th Fleet flagship, USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) during a scheduled port visit June 30. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)

