Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Royal Thai Army Chief of Defense Forces visits C7F [Image 14 of 19]

    Royal Thai Army Chief of Defense Forces visits C7F

    LAEM CHABANG, THAILAND

    06.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    240630-N-WM182-1140 LAEM CHABANG, Thailand (June 30, 2024) Royal Thai Armed Forces Chief of Defense Forces Gen. Songwit Noonpackdee, and Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, exchange challenge coins aboard the 7th Fleet flagship, USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) during a scheduled port visit June 30. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2024
    Date Posted: 06.30.2024 23:46
    Photo ID: 8507949
    VIRIN: 240630-N-WM182-1140
    Resolution: 5926x4302
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: LAEM CHABANG, TH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Royal Thai Army Chief of Defense Forces visits C7F [Image 19 of 19], by PO2 Caitlin Flynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Royal Thai Army Chief of Defense Forces visits C7F
    Royal Thai Army Chief of Defense Forces visits C7F
    Royal Thai Army Chief of Defense Forces visits C7F
    Royal Thai Army Chief of Defense Forces visits C7F
    Royal Thai Army Chief of Defense Forces visits C7F
    Royal Thai Army Chief of Defense Forces visits C7F
    Royal Thai Army Chief of Defense Forces visits C7F
    Royal Thai Army Chief of Defense Forces visits C7F
    Royal Thai Army Chief of Defense Forces visits C7F
    Royal Thai Army Chief of Defense Forces visits C7F
    Royal Thai Army Chief of Defense Forces visits C7F
    Royal Thai Army Chief of Defense Forces visits C7F
    Royal Thai Army Chief of Defense Forces visits C7F
    Royal Thai Army Chief of Defense Forces visits C7F
    Royal Thai Army Chief of Defense Forces visits C7F
    Royal Thai Army Chief of Defense Forces visits C7F
    Royal Thai Army Chief of Defense Forces visits C7F
    Royal Thai Army Chief of Defense Forces visits C7F
    Royal Thai Army Chief of Defense Forces visits C7F

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C7F
    Royal Thai Armed Forces
    Allies and Partners

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT