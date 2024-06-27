240630-N-WM182-1164 LAEM CHABANG, Thailand (June 30, 2024) Royal Thai Armed Forces Chief of Defense Forces Gen. Songwit Noonpackdee, speaks to Royal Thai Navy Cadets during a tour of the maritime operations center, aboard the 7th Fleet flagship, USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) during a scheduled port visit June 30. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2024 23:46
|Photo ID:
|8507959
|VIRIN:
|240630-N-WM182-1164
|Resolution:
|6533x4245
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|LAEM CHABANG, TH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Royal Thai Army Chief of Defense Forces visits C7F [Image 19 of 19], by PO2 Caitlin Flynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
