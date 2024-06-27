U.S 7th Fleet Band Performs in Pattaya, Thailand

240630-N-SF508-1429 PATTAYA, Thailand (June 30, 2024) – From left, Musician 2nd Class James Brownell, from New Orleans, Musician 3rd Class John Wardlaw, from Rosenburg, Texas, and Musician 2nd Class Michael Bookman, from Dallas, assigned to the U.S. 7th Fleet Band’s “Orient Express,” play music during a public performance in Pattaya, Thailand, June 30, 2024. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles Oki)

