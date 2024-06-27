Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S 7th Fleet Band Performs in Pattaya, Thailand [Image 1 of 8]

    U.S 7th Fleet Band Performs in Pattaya, Thailand

    PATTAYA, THAILAND

    06.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Charles Oki  

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    240630-N-SF508-1278 PATTAYA, Thailand (June 30, 2024) – Musician 2nd Class James Brownell, from New Orleans, assigned to the U.S. 7th Fleet Band’s “Orient Express,” plays trombone during a public performance in Pattaya, Thailand, June 30, 2024. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles Oki)

    U.S 7th Fleet Band Performs in Pattaya, Thailand
