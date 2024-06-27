240630-N-SF508-1333 PATTAYA, Thailand (June 30, 2024) – Sailors assigned to the U.S. 7th Fleet Band’s “Orient Express,” play music during a public performance in Pattaya, Thailand, June 30, 2024. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles Oki)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2024 21:40
|Photo ID:
|8507854
|VIRIN:
|240630-N-SF508-1333
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|PATTAYA, TH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S 7th Fleet Band Performs in Pattaya, Thailand [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Charles Oki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT