George Washington hosts Colombian engagement

Colombian Aerospace Force Gen. Luis Carlos Córdoba Avendaño, commander of the Colombian Aerospace Force, left, briefs U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Julien C. Cheater, Director of J5 Strategy, Policy and Plans, U.S. Southern Command, and U.S. Army Gen. Laura J. Richardson, commander, U.S. Southern Command, aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, June 29, 2024. George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Travis Hanes)

Date Taken: 06.29.2024 Date Posted: 06.30.2024 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN