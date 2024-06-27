Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    George Washington hosts Colombian engagement [Image 4 of 6]

    George Washington hosts Colombian engagement

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.29.2024

    Photo by Seaman Travis Hanes 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Capt. Suzanna Brugler, chief of Naval Mission, Security Cooperation Organization, U.S. Southern Command, left, and Lt. Cmdr. Patricia A. Kreuzberger, public affairs officer, Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), observe flight operations aboard George Washington while underway in the Pacific Ocean, June 29, 2024. George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Travis Hanes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2024
    Date Posted: 06.30.2024 00:44
    Photo ID: 8507365
    VIRIN: 240629-N-QA070-1111
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 10.65 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, George Washington hosts Colombian engagement [Image 6 of 6], by SN Travis Hanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    George Washington hosts Colombian engagement
    George Washington hosts Colombian engagement
    George Washington hosts Colombian engagement
    George Washington hosts Colombian engagement
    George Washington hosts Colombian engagement
    George Washington hosts Colombian engagement

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 73
    Colombia
    Pacific
    USNavy
    USSGW
    SS24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT