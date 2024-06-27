Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    41 Year Old Completes Army Basic Training [Image 2 of 3]

    41 Year Old Completes Army Basic Training

    FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2024

    Photo by Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato 

    98th Training Division -Initial Entry Training

    U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Jason Pelletier (right) gets a photograph with Drill Sergeant (Staff Sergeant) Augustine after graduating from U.S. Army Basic Combat Training. Pelletier said he found Augustine to be a man of character and conviction.

    "Everything he did was done with 110 percent effort and focus.  He instilled our platoon with a mindset of training readiness and worked to turn us into the best Soldiers we could possibly be.  He would often say things like, 'You are either training or preparing to train,' 'move with purpose,' and then reinforce his messaging with a little motivation or by getting to know us and our story.  Taking the time to learn about who we are and push us as hard as we could so we would not only be the best Soldiers we could be, but the best versions of ourselves (fathers, mothers, sisters, brothers, etc.).  He inspired me!"

    Date Taken: 06.29.2024
    This work, 41 Year Old Completes Army Basic Training [Image 3 of 3], by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Service Left Undone, Picked up at 41
    41 Year Old Completes Army Basic Training
    New Soldier at 41

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    41-Year-Old Joins the U.S. Army Reserve to Complete What he Started at 18

