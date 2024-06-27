U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Jason Pelletier (right) gets a photograph with Drill Sergeant (Staff Sergeant) Augustine after graduating from U.S. Army Basic Combat Training. Pelletier said he found Augustine to be a man of character and conviction.



"Everything he did was done with 110 percent effort and focus. He instilled our platoon with a mindset of training readiness and worked to turn us into the best Soldiers we could possibly be. He would often say things like, 'You are either training or preparing to train,' 'move with purpose,' and then reinforce his messaging with a little motivation or by getting to know us and our story. Taking the time to learn about who we are and push us as hard as we could so we would not only be the best Soldiers we could be, but the best versions of ourselves (fathers, mothers, sisters, brothers, etc.). He inspired me!"

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2024 Date Posted: 06.29.2024 17:57 Photo ID: 8507189 VIRIN: 240629-A-ZG886-2452 Resolution: 640x480 Size: 172.13 KB Location: FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 41 Year Old Completes Army Basic Training [Image 3 of 3], by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.