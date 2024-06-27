Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Soldier at 41 [Image 3 of 3]

    New Soldier at 41

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2024

    Photo by Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato 

    98th Training Division -Initial Entry Training

    At 41 years old, Spc. Jason Pelletier completed Army Combat Basic Training because he wanted to complete the commitment he made when he was 18. Here, he is with his wife, Kerry, on Family Day at Basic Training in Fort Sill, Oklahoma.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Soldier at 41 [Image 3 of 3], by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Combat Medic
    Basic Training
    Army Reserve
    Jason Pelletier

