New Soldier at 41

At 41 years old, Spc. Jason Pelletier completed Army Combat Basic Training because he wanted to complete the commitment he made when he was 18. Here, he is with his wife, Kerry, on Family Day at Basic Training in Fort Sill, Oklahoma.

