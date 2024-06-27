Service Left Undone, Picked up at 41

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2024

    Photo by Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato 

    98th Training Division -Initial Entry Training

    Jason Pelletier enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 2000, when he was 18 years old. His enlistment ended only after two years due to a number of disciplinary issues, mostly stemming from underage drinking, said Pelletier. Though the General Under Honorable Discharge did not effect his future overall, it did bar Pelletier from re-enlisting. But two decades later, Pelletier decide to complete commitment to the Nation and joined the U.S. Army Reserve at 41 years old

