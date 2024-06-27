Jason Pelletier enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 2000, when he was 18 years old. His enlistment ended only after two years due to a number of disciplinary issues, mostly stemming from underage drinking, said Pelletier. Though the General Under Honorable Discharge did not effect his future overall, it did bar Pelletier from re-enlisting. But two decades later, Pelletier decide to complete commitment to the Nation and joined the U.S. Army Reserve at 41 years old
This work, Service Left Undone, Picked up at 41 [Image 3 of 3], by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
41-Year-Old Joins the U.S. Army Reserve to Complete What he Started at 18
