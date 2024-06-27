Colonel Cesar V. Pudiquet Retires After 37 Years of Hawaii National Guard Service

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Walter R. Ross Jr., delivers the certificate of appreciation to Mrs. Narcelita Pudiquet, spouse of Col. Cesar V. Pudiquet, at the 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Readiness Center in Kapolei, Hawaii, June 28, 2024. Pudiquet enlisted in the Hawaii Air National Guard in 1986 and transferred to the HIARNG in 1999, completing 37 years and 10 months of service before retiring. Pudiquet served in multiple state response missions to include commander of Task Force Kauai, supporting the 2018 Wainiha Flood Emergency; commander of Task Force Hawaii, supporting the 2018 Kilauea volcanic eruption; commander of Task Force Maui during the COVID-19 response; and the J4 - logistics officer for the Joint Task Force 5-0, supporting the Maui wildfire response in 2023, making him one of only a few HIARNG officers to command troops on every county within the State of Hawaii. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. John Schoebel)

