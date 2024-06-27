Colonel Cesar V. Pudiquet Retires After 37 Years of Hawaii National Guard Service

Photo By Sgt. John Schoebel | U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Walter R. Ross Jr., delivers the certificate of retirement to...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. John Schoebel | U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Walter R. Ross Jr., delivers the certificate of retirement to Col. Cesar V. Pudiquet at the 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Readiness Center in Kapolei, Hawaii, June 28, 2024. Pudiquet enlisted in the Hawaii Air National Guard in 1986 and transferred to the HIARNG in 1999, completing 37 years and 10 months of service before retiring. Pudiquet served in multiple state response missions to include commander of Task Force Kauai, supporting the 2018 Wainiha Flood Emergency; commander of Task Force Hawaii, supporting the 2018 Kilauea volcanic eruption; commander of Task Force Maui during the COVID-19 response; and the J4 - logistics officer for the Joint Task Force 5-0, supporting the Maui wildfire response in 2023, making him one of only a few HIARNG officers to command troops on every county within the State of Hawaii. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. John Schoebel) see less | View Image Page

KALAELOA, HAWAII - After 37 years and 10 months of military service, U.S. Army Col. Cesar V. Pudiquet retired from military service with the Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG) at the 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Readiness Center.



Only one of a few officers in the HIARNG to command troops during state emergencies in every county of Hawaii, Pudiquet reflects on an incredible career.



“Just so you folks know, I wasn’t planning on having a ceremony of this size,” said Pudiquet at his ceremony. “However when I talked with retired Colonel Timothy Fujino, he said, ‘we don’t get to Colonel without people along the way taking care of us,’ and that’s all it took because if there is one thing we don’t do enough in this profession, is thank people who supported us throughout [our career].”



Pudiquet enlisted in the Hawaii Air National Guard in 1986. After graduating from the Academy of Military Science at McGhee-Tyson Air Base in Knoxville, Tennessee, he was commissioned as a second lieutenant.



Pudiquet transferred to the HIARNG in 1999, serving in a multitude of positions of increased responsibility over the next 25 years, most notably as the company commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 29th Brigade Support Battalion during a combat deployment to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom III, the J4 logistics officer for the Hawaii National Guard Joint Staff, deputy commander of the 298th Regional Training Institute and most recently as the HIARNG deputy chief of staff for logistics.



“There’s only one place in this world that would allow a son born to immigrant parents [from the Philippines], wear their military uniform, be responsible for millions of dollars in equipment and be in charge of Soldiers of all different races, ethnicities and religions,” said Pudiquet. “Only one place, only in America, The United States of America.”



Pudiquet also served in multiple state response missions to include the commander of Task Force Kauai, supporting the 2018 Wainiha Flood Emergency; commander of Task Force Hawaii, supporting the 2018 Kilauea volcanic eruption; commander of Task Force Maui during the COVID-19 response; and the J4 - logistics officer for the Joint Task Force 5-0, supporting the Maui wildfire response in 2023.



“I’d like to thank the U.S. Army and the Hawaii Army National Guard for all of the opportunities and the blessings it has afforded me and my family,” said Pudiquet. “Yes I have missed some anniversaries, birthdays and significant events, but I would not trade the experiences and the relationships that I gained throughout my career.”



His military schools include Air Force Communications Systems Officer Course, Air Force Supply Operations Course, Combat Communications Survivability Course, Quartermaster Officer Advanced Course, Support Operations Course, Combine Arms and Services Staff Course, Intermediate Level Education Course, Joint Logistics Course, Joint Task Force Staff Course, Fiscal Law Course and Casualty Notification and Assistance Course.







Before closing the ceremony, Pudiquet thanked his first heroes, his parents.



“They came to Hawaii barely understanding and speaking English,” said Pudiquet. “But with their dedication, hard work, perseverance, and sacrifices, their kids and grandkids are now living the American dream.”



Pudiquet’s awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award Medal, Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal, Air Reserve Meritorious Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Army Reserve Component Overseas Training Ribbon, Air Force Basic Training Ribbon, and the Hawaii National Guard Commendation Medal.