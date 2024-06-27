Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Colonel Cesar V. Pudiquet Retires After 37 Years of Hawaii National Guard Service [Image 4 of 9]

    Colonel Cesar V. Pudiquet Retires After 37 Years of Hawaii National Guard Service

    KAPOLEI, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Photo by Sgt. John Schoebel 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    U.S. Army Chaplain Christopher Guadiz provides the invocation during Col. Cesar V. Pudiquet’s retirement ceremony at the 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Readiness Center in Kapolei, Hawaii, June 28, 2024. Pudiquet enlisted in the Hawaii Air National Guard in 1986 and transferred to the HIARNG in 1999, completing 37 years and 10 months of service before retiring. Pudiquet served in multiple state response missions to include commander of Task Force Kauai, supporting the 2018 Wainiha Flood Emergency; commander of Task Force Hawaii, supporting the 2018 Kilauea volcanic eruption; commander of Task Force Maui during the COVID-19 response; and the J4 - logistics officer for the Joint Task Force 5-0, supporting the Maui wildfire response in 2023, making him one of only a few HIARNG officers to command troops on every county within the State of Hawaii. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. John Schoebel)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 06.29.2024 03:19
    Location: KAPOLEI, HAWAII, US
    Hawaii Army National Guard
    National Guard
    Retirement
    USArmy
    HIARNG
    INDOPACOM

