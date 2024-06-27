240624-N-DM318-1014 PHILIPPINE SEA (JUNE 24, 2024) Sailors heave a line aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE-14) in the Philippine Sea, June 24. Commander, Task Force 73 (CTF 73) in coordination with Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE) refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces, along with regional allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. Robert Smalls is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2024 Date Posted: 06.28.2024 21:51 Photo ID: 8506637 VIRIN: 240624-N-DM318-1014 Resolution: 4800x3429 Size: 716.19 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Replenishment-at-sea [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Ange-Olivier Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.