    Replenishment-at-sea [Image 1 of 2]

    Replenishment-at-sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ange-Olivier Clement 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    240624-N-DM318-1004 PHILIPPINE SEA (JUNE 24, 2024) Ensign Jacqueline Allen, from Washougal, Washington, shoots bearings as the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) approaches the Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE-14) for a replenishment-at-sea in the Philippine Sea, June 24. Commander, Task Force 73 (CTF 73) in coordination with Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE) refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces, along with regional allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. Robert Smalls is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 21:51
    Photo ID: 8506630
    VIRIN: 240624-N-DM318-1004
    Resolution: 7092x5066
    Size: 788.13 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Replenishment-at-sea [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Ange-Olivier Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Navy
    Commander Task Force (CTF) 70
    USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE-14)
    USS Robert Smalls (CG 62)

