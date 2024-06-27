Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cleaning stations [Image 3 of 4]

    Cleaning stations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ange-Olivier Clement 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    240626-N-DM318-1009 PHILIPPINE SEA (JUNE 26, 2024) PHILIPPINE SEA (JUNE 26, 2024) Operations Specialist 1st Class Antwan Hill, from Cleveland, Ohio, mops the decks during cleaning stations aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) in the Philippine Sea, June 26, 2024. Robert Smalls is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 19:54
    Photo ID: 8506543
    VIRIN: 240626-N-DM318-1009
    Resolution: 6335x4525
    Size: 583.49 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cleaning stations [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Ange-Olivier Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ammunition Upload
    Cleaning stations
    Cleaning stations
    Safety course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    US Navy
    USS Robert Smalls (CG 62)
    Carrier Strike Group Five/Task Force 70

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT