240626-N-DM318-1009 PHILIPPINE SEA (JUNE 26, 2024) PHILIPPINE SEA (JUNE 26, 2024) Operations Specialist 1st Class Antwan Hill, from Cleveland, Ohio, mops the decks during cleaning stations aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) in the Philippine Sea, June 26, 2024. Robert Smalls is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

